Belgian BIA launches German MAN’s truck distribution, in partnership with lessor Alios Finance

Business in Cameroon | MAN-branded trucks, manufactured by German company MAN Truck, fully owned by Volkswagen, are now officially distributed in Cameroon. Distribution will be handled by the local subsidiary of the Belgian group BIA, we learnt during the launching ceremony in Douala, the economic capital.

This new step will see BIA broaden its footprint for MAN’s truck distribution in Africa. The group is also present in CÃ´te d’Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Niger, Chad, Equatorial Guinea and the Central African Republic.

Sources said, for a better deployment of activities, BIA’s local subsidiary has entered into a partnership with the lessor Alios Finance, which recently launched a bond issue worth CFA8 billion on the Douala Stock Exchange (DSX), the country’s stock exchange.