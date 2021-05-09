Biafra Group Clash With Cameroon Forces At Bakassi Peninsula

Share Facebook

Naija News | Biafra Nations League (BNL) reportedly engaged in a fierce gun battle with troops of the Cameroon Brigade d’Intervention Rapide (BIR) at Isangele, Bakassi Peninsula area.

It was gathered that the clash which occured on Saturday left some members of the BIR dead.

Confirming the attack in a statement, the BNL Chief Head of Operations, Henry Edet, said, “Militant group loyal to BNL and Cameroon forces exchanged fire in Isangele, Bakassi Peninsula.”

He claimed the “Two Cameroon BIR dropped dead during an exchange of gunfire in Bakassi Peninsula.”

Recall that the BNL had recently revealed its plans to completely shut down the Gulf of Guinea, threatening to hoist the Biafran flag.

The group said it would carry out its threat of hoisting the Biafran flags in Bakassi Peninsula to mark the Biafra Day memorial.