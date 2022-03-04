Biafran Group Vows To Resist Invasion Of Cross River Borders By Cameroonian Soldiers

Share Facebook

The group further warned the country's military to desist from such as it vowed that its members and men of its self-defence wing will resist such attacks.

A pro-Biafra group, the Biafra Nations League (BnL) has issued a disclaimer over alleged plans by the Cameroonian soldiers to attack Cross River State borders.

The BNL stated this in a statement issued by the group’s Deputy Leader, Ebuta Takon.

The group further alleged that the Nigeria’s Military has failed live up to its responsibility of protecting adding that the Military targets the Biafran groups while external forces are encroaching on its territory.

The statement reads, “Biafra Nations League, BnL, have stated that its members and men of its self defence wing will resist invasion of Cameroonian Soldiers in the Cross River borders.

“This is coming after Cameroonian military invaded Adamawa, northern region of Nigeria.

“Deputy Leader of BnL, Ebuta Takon said the Nigerian military have failed live up to their expectations, while accusing the military of targeting the Biafran groups while external forces are encroaching on its territory.

“Takon said the era when Cameroon took over Bakassi Peninsula was gone, insisting that the group will not be expecting the Nigerian Army to fight in defense of the former Eastern territory.

“BNL said it was responsible for destruction and vandalisation of structures erected by Cameroonian authorities in the Bakassi Peninsula, insisting that it will not allow the Republic to enjoy full sovereignty over the region.

“Recall that in November 8, 2022 members of BnL took temporal control of the Welcome to Bakassi entrance, a boundary between Akpabuyo and Bakassi chasing the Nigerian Army from the area, they fled when heavily armed contingents arrived. They were mistaken to be IPOB supporters.”