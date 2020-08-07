Big Brother Cameroon: Fire guts Big Brother’s house [+VIDEO]

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Fire on Thursday night gutted the kitchen of Big Brother Cameroon, AKA Biggy237.

A viral video, which captured the incident showed that the incident occurred when a female housemate was cooking.

The fire suddenly engulfed the gas cooker and the housemate who was shocked took to her heels.

She had gone to alert other housemates and upon their return the fire was put out.

Big Brother Cameroon 2020 started on August 2nd, 2020.

The organizers of the show said the winner of the 2020 edition will get FCFA 10million (7million Naira) plus gifts and dream trip for Dubai.

The contestants are 25 boys and girls who are above 21-years old.

The Cameroonian reality TV show tagged Biggy237 is currently airing alongside Big Brother Naija which has captured the heart of many Nigerians.