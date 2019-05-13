Bird strike risks on the rise in Cameroonian airports (CCAA)

Business in Cameroon | For 10,000 airport movements in Q1 2019, Cameroon Civil Aviation Authority (CCAA) registered 13 collisions with birds and other animals; 7 were recorded the same period last year, the airport authority compared, informing of the higher bird strike risk faced in airports.

“Data of collisions between aircraft and animals, both for Q1 2019 and Q1 2018, are higher than the international average which is 5 strikes for 10,000 movements. The issue of collision remains a hot topic, in a context where our country is working to improve airport security,” regrets the authority.

CCAA says it has drawn up the terms of reference for the national program to prevent bird and animal strike, and the improvement of the security issue reporting system. Close proximity of birds and other animals to airfields can cause collisions, which in turn could damage facilities and equipment. But the aviation authority reassured progress has been made on the operationalization of airfield committees for the prevention of bird and animal strike risk thanks to wildlife and ecological studies on the international airports of Douala, Yaoundé and Garoua. Progress also concerns the intensification of environmental measures to clean up airport surroundings.