Biya seeking 7th term in Presidential election

APAnews | President Paul Biya, candidate for a seventh term, is seeking re-election in Cameroon, where voting got under way Sunday at 8 am local time (7 am GMT), including Sangmelima (south of the country) the birthplace of Biya.
Voters turned our massively, in most polling stations in the country, against the backdrop of strong presence of security forces guarding key areas, including administrative buildings and other government infrastructure.
Erik Essousse, the Chief Electoral Officer, in a first statement made three hours after the start of voting announced that the presidential election in Cameroon is being conducted “normally” and there was “nothing special to report.”
ELECAM, the body responsible for managing elections in the country has opened nearly 26,000 polling stations across the country, 3,000 of which were relocated due to the insecurity in the English-speaking regions of the North-West and South-West of Cameroon.
Election observers including those of the African Union (AU) are visible on the ground. In a statement made this weekend, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guteres said elections should be held in a “peaceful and inclusive” atmosphere, so that peace prevails “before, during and after” the vote.
Eight presidential hopefuls are participating in the simple majority vote. The incumbent Paul Biya (85) has ruled the country for 36 years, and is expected to be re-elected for a seventh term.
The 6,598,553 eligible voters, including 18,574 from the diaspora, are choosing from a pool of eight contestants among them incumbent president Paul Biya, 85, the flag-bearer of the ruling Democratic Rally of the Cameroonian People (CPDM), the scholar Adamou Ndam Njoya (76) of the Democratic Union of Cameroon-UDC, a lawyer Cabral Libii Lingue (39) of the Party Universe and an economist Serge Espoir Matomba (39) of the People United for Social Renovation-Purs.
The other candidates are the civil administrator Garga Haman Adji (74) of the Alliance for Democracy and Development-ADD), an aeronautical entrepreneur Joshua Osih (49) of the Democratic Social Front-SDF, Pastor Evangelist Ndifor Afanwi Franklin (39) of the Cameroon National Citizen Movement-MCNC, a scholar and lawyer Maurice Kamto (64) of the Movement for the Renaissance of Cameroon-MRC
“ACCORDING TO THE CAMEROON INTELLIGENCE REPORT EXIT POLLS, MAURICE KAMTO IS LEADING IN THE FAR NORTH, LITTORAL, WEST AND CENTRE REGIONS.
HE IS CLOSELY FOLLOWED BY JOSHUA OSIH AND CABRAL LIBII WHILE PAUL BIYA IS AT A DISTANT FOURTH POSITION.
MEANWHILE, PAUL BIYA IS LEADING IN THE SOUTHWEST, NORTH WEST WHERE ONLY GOVERNMENT TROOPS ARE VOTING.
MR. BIYA IS ALSO LEADING IN THE SOUTH PROVINCE. HE IS NECK AND NECK WITH CABRAL LIBII IN THE EAST WHICH IS NOT A POPULATED REGION.
ACCORDING TO THE EXIT POLLS, MAURICE KAMTO OR JOSHUA OSIH WILL BE THE NEXT EAST CAMEROON PRESIDENT IF THE CONSTITUTIONAL COUNCIL DOES NOT DOCTOR THE DOCUMENTS”.
CONGRATS TO PRESIDENT-ELECT KAMTO OF LRC.
OR COURSE, ELECAM AND THE CONSTITUTIONAL COUNCIL WILL PROCLAIM FABRICATED RESULTS
YOUR LRC CITIZENS SHOULD BE READY TO SPILL BLOOD TO DEFEND THEIR VOTES
SOUTHERN CAMEROONIANS HAVE PROVEN THAT THE BIR AND OTHER MILITIAS ARE VERY WEAK AND VINCIBLE.
GOODLUCK TO YOU AND YOUR CITIZENS
10 votes in SW out of 300,000 registered voters.
These Amba boys are really in charge.
In any case Ambazonia is free
Amba boys are indeed in charge.
Dictator Biya abandoned Buea because of Amba boys.
There was STATISTICALLY ZERO elections in SC because of Amba boys
Modern weapons will soon arrive. Amba boys will increase the pressure on Dictator Biya and his crime syndicate.
The massive boycott of this election in Anglophone Cameroon is the referendum for all those who needed a referendum to show that 99% of Anglophones are against the current union with French Cameroon.
The 1% Anglophones unionist/Federalists who voted for any of the Candidates are now aware that they are the minority in Anglophone Cameroon.
There are 2 Cameroons, French Cameroon trying against all odds to find a news president and English Cameroon that has decided to amputate the gangrenous left leg known as union with French Cameroon to begin new life without a permanently infected not curable left leg.
Wishing both Cameroons success after 100 years of colonization from 1918 to 2018!
