Boko Haram abducts 17 fishermen in Cameroon’s Far North region

YAOUNDE, Dec. 23 Xinhua | Seventeen fishermen were kidnapped by terror group Boko Haram late Sunday in Cameroon’s Far North region, local authorities said on Monday.

They were fishing in Lake Chad when militants of the group rounded them up and drove to an unknown destination, according to locals.

The Cameroon army is conducting a rescue mission to secure the safe release of the hostages, local authorities said.

The terror group is intensifying attacks and abductions in the region as end of year festivities approach, according to security reports.

In early December, Boko Haram kidnapped 18 civilians and later killed five of them in the region.