Boko Haram abducts 17 fishermen in Cameroon’s Far North region

December 23, 2019 1 Comment

YAOUNDE, Dec. 23 Xinhua | Seventeen fishermen were kidnapped by terror group Boko Haram late Sunday in Cameroon’s Far North region, local authorities said on Monday.

They were fishing in Lake Chad when militants of the group rounded them up and drove to an unknown destination, according to locals.

The Cameroon army is conducting a rescue mission to secure the safe release of the hostages, local authorities said.

The terror group is intensifying attacks and abductions in the region as end of year festivities approach, according to security reports.

In early December, Boko Haram kidnapped 18 civilians and later killed five of them in the region.

One comment

  1. UNSTOPPABLE
    December 23, 2019 at 16:45

    All the BIRs in the Far North Region have been redeployed to SC to fight Dictator Biya’s sh+thole UNWINNABLE war. Little wonder, Boko Haram, therefore, has a safe passage to commit havoc in the Far North.

    Believe me or not, LRC can NEVER EVER defeat:

    1. Amba boys
    2. Boko Haram

    This is so because ASYMMETRICAL WARFARE is unwinnable.
    The US, Soviet Union, etc have already experienced the above-mentioned statement of facts.

    Dictator Biya should, therefore, stop wasting innocent lives and scarce resources. GENUINE and INCLUSIVE dialogue is the only path to resolving the Anglophone Question, not the so-called Special Slave Status or military adventurism.

    Reply

