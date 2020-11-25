Bolloré group signs sponsorship agreement to develop the textile industry in Central Africa

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

On November 17, 2020 Investir au Cameroun | Bolloré Transport & Logistics Cameroon signed a sponsorship agreement with Kaba (an association of apprentices in the textile industry) to encourage the development of the textile industry and support training and entrepreneurship of young people and women in textile trades in the Central African sub-region.

Thanks to this €10,000 (about XAF6.5 million) fund, “Kaba” plans to acquire training materials aimed at providing free training to young people in Cameroon, CAR, Congo, and DRC. The aim is to transform the apprentices into professional craftsmen and help them create their businesses.

“I joined Kaba as a trainee fashion designer and received an enriching training, which toady allows me to feed my family. I now have a better knowledge of textile materials and I am happy to pass on my knowledge to others. In the medium term, I plan to open my workshop,” said Michèle Ngwissi, workshop manager for “Kaba”.

Founded in Douala in 2014, “Kaba” was selected via the Earthtalent platform (a solidarity program elaborated by Bolloré group), which is primarily tailored for organizations that empower the younger generation in countries where the group operates.