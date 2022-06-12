Bolloré opens new logistics base in Cameroon

Share Facebook

Port Technology | Bolloré Transport & Logistics Cameroon (Bolloré) has opened a new logistics hub in the industrial port of Kribi – a modern base designed for both import and export of goods across the country’s sub-region.

The first branch of the 24,000 square-metre base was inaugurated on 8 June, with a total investment of more than 4 billion CFA francs ($6.4 million) going into the first phase of the project; the total project will be worth 7 billion CFA francs ($11.4 million).

The start-up phase includes a 7,720 square-metre operating area, a 6,000 square-metre warehouse and 310 square-metre office space.

The works for the first phase lasted 18 months and were carried out by Cameroonian SMEs.

“This logistics infrastructure will support the work of the Cameroonian authorities to develop local value chains,” explained Philippe Labonne, CEO of Bolloré Africa Logistics.

“It will also boost the export capacities of the hinterland countries for commodities. In a difficult international context, Kribi Logistics Hub is a connection point between sea and road flows, to the benefit of the people.”

The new multimodal platform is connected to the Port of Kribi via a 2.9-kilometre trunk road and offers logistics services aimed at supporting the economic growth of the countries of the sub-region, said Bolloré in its statement.

“Kribi Logistics Hub is an essential link in the supply chain to support the development of the new port industrial zone and of the sub-region,” said Serge Agnero, Regional Director Gulf of Guinea, Bolloré Transport & Logistics.

“The existing synergies with the Port of Kribi, the Customs authority and Kribi Container Terminal mean that we will be able to offer our customers excellent quality of service while guaranteeing full control of logistics costs.”

Earlier last month, Bolloré Ports introduced two new Rubber-Tyred Gantry (RTG) cranes worth €3.8 million ($4 million) at its Congo Terminal.

