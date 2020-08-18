Bomb scare in Cameroon’s gov’t building a false alarm: police

Share Facebook

YAOUNDE, Aug. 17 Xinhua | The bomb threat at a Cameroonian government building here early Monday turned out to be a false alarm, police said Monday evening.

Police received a phone call at about 10:30 a.m. local time (0930 GMT) which said an explosive device was planted in the Ministry of Public Service and Administrative Reforms building where over 100 civil servants were working, prompting their immediate evacuation from the area.

“After investigations, the parcel suspected to be a home-made explosive device turned out to be an insulin pump,” police said, adding that formal inquiries have been launched to establish “the facts of the false alert.”

The civil servants who were evacuated earlier will return to work “normally” on Tuesday, police said.

Before the false alarm, there had been at least six minor explosions in Yaounde in the last two months, according to security reports.

Last Friday, two people were “seriously injured” after a device exploded in Mokolo, one of the densely populated neighbourhoods in the city. Enditem