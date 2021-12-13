Boost for Cameroon as Zambo Anguissa returns from injury in Napoli defeat

A few weeks ago, the combative midfielder suffered an abductor injury on his left leg

Frank-Andre Zambo Anguissa made his return from an injury in Napoli’s 1-0 loss to Empoli in a Serie A game on Sunday.

The Fulham loanee picked up an abductor injury on November 21, during the Parthenopeans’ league loss to Inter Milan.

He was introduced as a 63rd-minute substitute for Diego Demme, but his contribution could not stop Patrick Cutrone from breaking the deadlock for Empoli in the 70th minute, which eventually sealed maximum points for the visitors.

Zambo Anguissa remains a key player in Luciano Spalletti’s squad this campaign with 16 appearances under his belt across all competitions.

His early return from the sidelines comes as good news to Cameroon, who are getting ready to host the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

While they await the return of Senegal captain Kalidou Koulibaly from a thigh strain and Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen from a fractured cheekbone, Spalletti admitted that some players have been over-stretched.

“Some players have played many games. Those who returned from Covid-19 are not in shape. That’s why we had to move the ball quickly and don’t run too much,” the Italian coach said, per Football Italia.

“Our technical values had to prevail, we were slightly better in the second half, but overall, we lacked quality in the final third.”

The defeat was Napoli’s second straight loss in the Italian top-flight and they dropped to fourth in the league table – three points behind leaders AC Milan.

However, Spalletti believes his team can return to winning ways when they visit San Siro Stadium on December 19.

“It’s a great opportunity for us because we can fix a few things. Finally, we have a full week of training ahead,” he added.