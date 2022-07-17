Botswana eye World Cup slot ahead of Cameroon matchup

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

CAF Online | Botswana are looking to write more history when they take on 2016 WAFCON finalists Cameroon in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Qualifying playoff tie on Sunday in Rabat, Morocco.

The Mares, who are the only WAFCON 2022 debutants that made it out of the group stages and into the knockout phase, have impressed many with their style of play, resilience and most of all their quality of football.

They might be out of title contention at the African showpiece but they still stand a chance to play at the world stage for the very first time in their history, however, giants Cameroon stand in their way.