Buea Mayor, Ekema Patrick reportedly dies of heart attack [+video]

Ekema Patrick, mayor of the city of Buea has reportedly died of a heart attack in Douala as reported by multiple local sources and news outlets.
I can bet my last devalued CFA Franc that there were doctors in Buea hospital able and willing to handle the late mayor’s cardiac problems, including the prompt administration of CPR(Cardio-pulmonary resuscitation). So, was the long drive to Douala necessary?
The irony of death. All the guns and heavily armed militia could not stop it.