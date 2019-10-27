Home / English / Buea Mayor, Ekema Patrick reportedly dies of heart attack [+video]

October 27, 2019 2 Comments

Ekema Patrick, mayor of the city of Buea has reportedly died of a heart attack in Douala as reported by multiple local sources and news outlets.

Ekema Patrick

2 comments

  1. John Dinga
    October 27, 2019 at 20:48

    I can bet my last devalued CFA Franc that there were doctors in Buea hospital able and willing to handle the late mayor’s cardiac problems, including the prompt administration of CPR(Cardio-pulmonary resuscitation). So, was the long drive to Douala necessary?

    Reply
  2. kedioh
    October 27, 2019 at 22:08

    The irony of death. All the guns and heavily armed militia could not stop it.

    Reply

