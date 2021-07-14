Building collapse in Cameroon’s commercial capital leaves 1 dead, 26 injured

Share Facebook

YAOUNDE, July 14 (Xinhua) — One construction worker was killed and 26 others injured when a building under construction collapsed on Wednesday in Cameroon’s commercial hub Douala, according to local authorities.

Firefighters have responded to the collapse, which occurred at about 10:30 a.m. local time at the Akwa neighbourhood of the city, local officials said.

Witnesses told Xinhua the building collapsed as the workers were trying to construct a deck for the six-story-building.

All those injured have been rushed to the hospital to receive medical attention. Three of the 26 injured construction workers sustained “life-threatening” injuries, local officials said. Enditem