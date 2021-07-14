Building collapse in Cameroon’s commercial capital leaves 1 dead, 26 injured

July 14, 2021 Leave a comment

YAOUNDE, July 14 (Xinhua) — One construction worker was killed and 26 others injured when a building under construction collapsed on Wednesday in Cameroon’s commercial hub Douala, according to local authorities.

Firefighters have responded to the collapse, which occurred at about 10:30 a.m. local time at the Akwa neighbourhood of the city, local officials said.

Witnesses told Xinhua the building collapsed as the workers were trying to construct a deck for the six-story-building.

All those injured have been rushed to the hospital to receive medical attention. Three of the 26 injured construction workers sustained “life-threatening” injuries, local officials said. Enditem

Check Also

Guinness puts Cameroon’s sorghum in its beer

The Africa Report | Since 2018, Guinness Cameroon, a subsidiary of the British group Diageo, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Designed by balla
© Copyright 2021, CameroonOnline.ORG All Rights Reserved