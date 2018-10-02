Home / FranÃ§ais / CAF : Ahmad en visite surprise au Cameroun

CAF : Ahmad en visite surprise au Cameroun

October 2, 2018 6 Comments

Football365 | Ahmad, le prÃ©sident de la CAF, est arrivÃ© mardi au Cameroun pour une visite surprise, sur fond de campagne prÃ©sidentielle et dâ€™interrogations au sujet de lâ€™organisation de la CAN 2019.

Le prÃ©sident de la ConfÃ©dÃ©ration africaine de football, Ahmad, a le sens du contrepied.

Quelques jours aprÃ¨s que lâ€™instance panafricaine ait mis la pression sur le Cameroun au sujet de lâ€™organisation de la CAN 2019, le dirigeant y effectue une visite, la premiÃ¨re depuis son arrivÃ©e Ã  la tÃªte de la CAF.

AnnoncÃ©e lundi par le site afrikafoot, lâ€™information a donc trouvÃ© ce mardi une confirmation officielle.

Le Malgache rencontrera notamment le prÃ©sident Paul Biya, en pleine campagne Ã©lectorale.

Pour rappel, la CAF doit communiquer fin novembre sa dÃ©cision quant Ã  lâ€™organisation de la CAN 2019, qui sera la premiÃ¨re Ã  rÃ©unir 24 Ã©quipes.

6 comments

  1. John Dinga
    October 2, 2018 at 14:08

    Football, like all other competitions, should be done in the field of play, not inside offices!!!!!! Once the correct venue is altered, other less favorable actors enter into play and that is no good. Let the field inspections be the sole criteria for eligibility. And what is true of football ought to be true of “Concours” for recruitment into schools, jobs, etc.

    Reply
  2. Ngwa
    October 2, 2018 at 15:06

    How much has eto taken to Ahmad as choko. Am sure that diaper pa Pol bi send bundre

    Reply
  3. Pharaon
    October 2, 2018 at 16:17

    No country or citizens of a country in this world is better at international diplomacy or politics…eto’o oheeeeee!

    Biya is very good at this gane but bad at economics both macro or micro.

    Reply
  4. bamendayBoy
    October 2, 2018 at 19:34

    long lives in lrc . GOD will blessed cameroonian people

    Reply
  5. SEPARATIST aka SECESSIONIST
    October 2, 2018 at 20:38

    Money from the so-called “plan d’urgence” will be used to bribe Ahmad

    Reply
  6. Uhmm pays
    October 2, 2018 at 21:27

    Aujourd hui j ai mis Etoo dans la poubelle. Il declare qu il votera Biya. Quel mepris pour les jeunes!

    Reply

