CAF delegation inspects infrastructure in Cameroon ahead of CHAN, AFCON

YAOUNDE, Oct. 28 Xinhua | A delegation from the Confederation of African Football (CAF) on Wednesday began inspections of the facilities that will host the upcoming African Nations Championship (CHAN) and Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon.

During the 5-day visit, the CAF delegation will inspect the stadiums, check hospitals, road infrastructure and hotels to ascertain the readiness of Cameroon to host the competitions.

On Wednesday, the delegation inspected stadia and other infrastructure in the capital of Yaounde.

Officials from Cameroon’s Ministry of Sports and Physical Education said they were confident of getting a pass mark from the CAF officials.

“We are confident the facilities we are presenting will be good enough for the CAF inspectors. We are more than 90 percent ready to host the championships,” Atangana Jean, an official of the ministry told reporters.

CHAN is scheduled to be hosted by Cameroon from January 16 to February 7 next year. The country will host AFCON in 2022. Enditem