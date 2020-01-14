CAF delegation visits Cameroon over CHAN and AFCON

Share Facebook

YAOUNDE, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) — The president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Ahmad Ahmad arrived in Cameroon on Monday where he will meet the country’s football officials to discuss about the upcoming African Nations Championship (CHAN) and Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

“During the stay, the delegation shall hold important consultations and meetings with CHAN officials after which, important decisions relating to the organisation of CHAN 2020 and AFCON 2021 in Cameroon will be taken,” Cameroon’s Ministry of Sports and Physical Education said in a statement.

Ahmad was accompanied by CAF top officials, experts and football icons including Cameroon’s Samuel Eto’o.

“I am here to listen and not to give recommendations. We will all discuss and take important decisions,” Ahmad told reporters upon arrival at the Nsimalen International Airport in the capital, Yaounde.

During the 3-day working visit, the CAF delegation will inspect works in the stadiums, check hospitals, road infrastructure and hotels to ascertain the readiness of Cameroon to host the competitions.

CHAN is scheduled to be hosted by Cameroon from April 4 to 25.

The country is also expected to host AFCON in 2021 after losing hosting right in 2019 over “inadequate infrastructure and pressing insecurity concerns”.