CAF expresses concerns about Cameroon’s readiness to host Afcon

October 27, 2021 1 Comment

Soccer24 | The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has expressed concerns about Cameroon’s readiness to host the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The tournament will begin on 9 January 2022, and according to the competition’s Organising Committee, certain areas need ‘urgent attention’ ahead of the kick-off.

CAF said in a statement: “The Executive Committee noted the report and the progress made so far. The EXCO emphasized the need to make follow-ups with the Local Organising Committee on the areas that still need some urgent attention ahead of the kick-off on 9 January 2022.

“On the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations and Covid19 situation and preparations for supporters, the Executive Committee raised some sanitary matters that will be part of on-going discussions between CAF and Cameroon government.”

One comment

  1. Fon
    October 27, 2021 at 12:39

    If it is because of the smell in Yde coming from the thrash on the streets, then I strongly suggest CAF should cancel the competition without delay.
    Yakk, always trouble or something is wrong etc.
    We have already lost appetite for the competition. Jee!

    Reply

