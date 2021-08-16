CAF president arrives in Cameroon for Africa Cup of Nations final draw

YAOUNDE, Aug. 16 (Xinhua) — The president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Patrice Motsepe arrived in Cameroon’s capital Yaounde Monday morning ahead of Tuesday’s Africa Cup of Nations final draw.

Greeted by Cameroon Football Federation president Seidou Mbombo Njoya at the Nsimalem International Airport, Motsepe is due to preside over the draw ceremony which will take place at the Yaounde Multipurpose Sports Complex.

The 1,500 capacity sports complex will host 650 guests as part of anti-COVID measures, according Cameroonian sports officials.

Several African football legends, including former Cote D’ivoire striker Didier Drogba, ex-Ghanaian striker Asamoah Gyan, and former Cameroonian striker Samuel Eto’o Fils have already arrived the Central African nation for the ceremony.

The Confederation of African Football initially scheduled the ceremony for June but postponed it due to “logistical reasons” caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The biennial football championship will take place in Cameroon from January 9 to February 6, 2022, with the participation of 24 teams.