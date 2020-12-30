CAF to elect new president

AFP | Malagasy Ahmad was a hot favourites to secure a second term as CAF president until FIFA barred him from all football activities for five years.

CAF president Ahmad Ahmad
A FIFA statement said the 60 year old had “breached his duty of loyalty, offered gifts and other benefits, mismanaged funds and abused his position as the CAF president”.

With Ahmad sidelined, Ivorian Jacques Anouma, Mauritanian Ahmed Yahya, Senegalese Augustin Senghor and South African Patrice Motsepe will contest the election in Rabat on March 12.

