Camair-Co closes its Paris representation until further notice

Business in Cameroon | State-owned carrier Camair-Co suspended the operations of its Paris representation on March 18, a statement the carrier published the same day informs.

In the release, the general manager explains that the suspension was called for by the coronavirus pandemic and the measures, absolute lockdown notably, taken by French authorities to face it. Therefore, it indicates, until further notice, the carrier’s representation in the French capital will remain closed.

Let’s note that the carrier was scheduled to resume its flights to France in 2019. These flights were suspended, in 2016, by an order from Cameroon Civil Aviation Authority (CCAA) because it deemed Camair-Co “unprepared” for audits from major aviation authorities like the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA). Since then, the Paris representation has continued its operations but with a reduced staff.