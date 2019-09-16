Camair-Co : Employees have not received salaries since July 2019

Share Facebook

Business in Cameroon | Since July 2019, some workers of Cameroon Airlines Corporation (Camair-Co) have not received their salaries. This was revealed in a letter sent by the staff representatives on September 12, 2019, to the state-owned carrier’s managing director Louis Gorges Njipendi Kuotu. “Once again, part of the staff has been without pay cheques for more than two months now (July and August 2019) and even in the third month (September 2019), there is still no hope,” the representatives wrote in the letter.

Under these circumstances, the staff, despite its remarkable dedication, is physically, morally and psychologically affected. It could, therefore, be a danger for the carrier’s operations, the representatives indicated. In addition, they added, an irregular and delayed paycheck is a flagrant and violent threat to security, which is a key priority in the aviation sector.

They thus advised the management to regularly pay, with no delay, the entire staff to maintain optimal security and operation. For the time being, there is no answer from the general management.

Let’s note that on April 24, 2019, national air transport unions sent a strike notice to Camair-Co’s managing director. The main reason for this notice was unpaid salaries (February, March and April 2019).