Camair Co grants 25 to 50% discount to University of Maroua’s students, teachers, and support staff

Business in Cameroon | Camair Co now offers the University of Maroua’s students, teachers, and support staff 25 to 50% discount on its freight, courier, and passenger transport services. The information was disclosed by Prof Idrissou Alioum, rector of the University of Maroua, in a release he signed on May 31, 2021, to inform that an agreement was signed in that regard by the university and the carrier.

To obtain those discounts, students must present their student cards or certificates of school attendance while the support staff and teachers must present professional cards or certificates of attendance.

Besides facilitating access to air transport for the beneficiaries of the agreement, Camair Co is also reinforcing its position on the Northern routes, which constitute its main domestic market. According to the aviation authority, in 2016, 38% of Camair Co’s domestic flights took off or landed at the Garoua and Maroua-Salak airports, higher than the 37% and 27% recorded respectively for the Yaoundé-Nsimalen and Douala airports, which are the most important in the country. Let’s note that for the 2016 financial year, the authority did not provide stats for the Ngaoundéré airport, which is also in the Northern region (Adamaoua).