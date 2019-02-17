Home / English / Cameroon: 187 ex-Boko Haram fighters surrender arms [+video]

Cameroon: 187 ex-Boko Haram fighters surrender arms [+video]

February 17, 2019 6 Comments

AFP news agency | Some 187 Cameroonian former members of the Nigerian jihadist group Boko Haram voluntarily return to their country from Nigeria. They were taken to the base of the Multinational Joint Task Force, set up by Nigeria, Cameroon, Chad and Niger.

6 comments

  1. Zam-Zam
    February 17, 2019 at 16:11

    Amba boys, the ball is now in your court…

    Reply
  2. bamendayBoy
    February 17, 2019 at 16:52

    hahahahhahah ambafools please dont drop your gun ” Eric tawtaw is coming for you “

    Reply
  3. General Kunde
    February 17, 2019 at 16:55

    If they were amba boys, ambafools will say they are fake, they are Atanga Nji’s boys, scumbags.

    Reply
  4. SEPARATIST aka SECESSIONIST
    February 17, 2019 at 18:13

    A NON-EVENT. NOTHING MORE NOTHING LESS

    The clean attires of these young men point to the fact that they are FAKE Boko Haram combatants “disarming”.
    The same dirty trick was used in SC when the FAKE Amba boys of ex-convict Atanga Nji were “disarmed”.

    LRC is a sh*thole country ruled by a crime syndicate. The modus operandi of this crime syndicate is governing by deceit, deception and terror.

    Reply
    • SEPARATIST aka SECESSIONIST
      February 17, 2019 at 18:38

      Colonel Badjeck Didier wrote:

      ” I regret to announce the death of my brother, friend and promotionaire of internship captain * DJONWE WAYANG * on mission commissioned by the Cameroon Rapid Intervention Battalion. RIP the strong man.”

      Captain Djonwe Wayang was neutralised in combat by Amba boys in SW today(17.02.2019)

      Reply
  5. Mban
    February 17, 2019 at 19:16

    The 187 said boko haram boys are atangana nji boys when he went to North and ask some people to swear on koran. Propaganda from LRC. That propaganda is dead on arrival. Did atangana nji travel to North CameroUn? Shine you eye. Boko haram in CameroUn is part of la republic. Ambazonia is a country with a unique people.

    Reply

