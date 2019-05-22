Cameroon: 334 firms excluded from public order submission

APAnews | Cameroon’s Minister of Public Procurement (Minmap), Ibrahim Talba Malla, on Tuesday published a list of 334 companies and providers banned from bidding on the public commission for a two-year period.

According to the government, these companies are guilty of forsaking the contracts awarded to them for the period between 2014 and 2017.

During the period of suspension, such companies will neither be able to make applications, nor co-treat, let alone subcontract, except a special derogation, all or part of the service object of the public order.

At the beginning of last February, Minmap granted a deadline of 21 calendar days to these operators, mainly local small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) working in the areas of construction, rehabilitation, supply of materials, equipment or drilling.

The decision was made to proceed with the resumption of services, the effectiveness of which should be attested to by a service order duly signed by the contracting authority or its delegate.

In April 2016, 122 defaulting companies had been terminated, with all the regulatory consequences from the point of view of the exclusion of the public order for a period of two years, as part of the process of consolidation of public markets.

A year earlier, 114 cases of abandoned construction sites were identified and 78 markets canceled in Cameroon, according to official data.