Cameroon 4-0 Levante: Indomitable Lionesses gain confidence ahead of World Cup

GOAL | Alain Djeumfa’s side were in impressive form as they defeated the Spanish giants on Thursday

The Cameroon women’s national team defeated Levante 4-0 in a friendly encounter played at the Pinatar Arena on Thursday.

Following a 4-0 loss to Spain last Friday, the Africans were hoping to bounce back as they finalise their strategies for next month’s Women’s World Cup.

Goals from Ajaya Nchout, Michaela Abam, Raissa Feudjio and Henriette Akaba gave the Indomitable Lionesses a morale-boosting victory.

Nchout opened the scoring for the central Africans eight minutes into the encounter before Abam doubled the lead in the 25th minute.

15 minutes after the restart, Tenerife midfielder Feudjio made it 3-0 before Akaba scored the fourth goal in the 63rd minute to complete the riot.

The Lionesses have been drawn against Canada, New Zealand and the Netherlands in Group E. Alain Djeumfa is set to name his final 23-player squad on Friday.