Home / English / Cameroon 4-0 Levante: Indomitable Lionesses gain confidence ahead of World Cup

Cameroon 4-0 Levante: Indomitable Lionesses gain confidence ahead of World Cup

May 24, 2019 Leave a comment

GOAL | Alain Djeumfa’s side were in impressive form as they defeated the Spanish giants on Thursday
The Cameroon women’s national team defeated Levante 4-0 in a friendly encounter played at the Pinatar Arena on Thursday.

Following a 4-0 loss to Spain last Friday, the Africans were hoping to bounce back as they finalise their strategies for next month’s Women’s World Cup.

Goals from Ajaya Nchout, Michaela Abam, Raissa Feudjio and Henriette Akaba gave the Indomitable Lionesses a morale-boosting victory.

Nchout opened the scoring for the central Africans eight minutes into the encounter before Abam doubled the lead in the 25th minute.

15 minutes after the restart, Tenerife midfielder Feudjio made it 3-0 before Akaba scored the fourth goal in the 63rd minute to complete the riot.

The Lionesses have been drawn against Canada, New Zealand and the Netherlands in Group E. Alain Djeumfa is set to name his final 23-player squad on Friday.

Check Also

Cameroonian girls defy prejudice to pursue soccer dreams

Reuters | When Gaelle Asheri first started playing soccer in the dirt streets near her …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Designed by balla
© Copyright 2019, CameroonOnline.ORG All Rights Reserved
dolor. Donec luctus nunc nec commodo dolor Phasellus