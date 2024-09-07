Cameroon Advances to the round of 16 with 2-0 Victory Over Australia in FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup | +video

In a decisive final group stage match, Australia fell 2-0 to Cameroon at the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup 2024™. The result secures Cameroon’s place in to the round of 16.

The game kicked off with a fast pace, but it was in first-half stoppage time that Cameroon broke the deadlock. Achta Toko Njoya’s well-timed strike off a corner sent them into the break with a 1-0 lead.

Cameroon extended their advantage in the 62nd minute with a stunning long-range effort by Naomi Eto, making it 2-0.

Australia fought hard but couldn’t find the back of the net, as Cameroon emerged victorious and moved on to the next stage. Watch the game highlights in the video above!