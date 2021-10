Share Facebook

France 24 | When Cameroon was chosen to host the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations football competition, local officials had held it as a beacon of hope for the economy.

But with that opportunity also come some major security concerns as the country is battling a crisis in its English speaking region as well as a Boko Haram insurgency in the north. In response the military has launched a series of exercises simulating terrorist attacks, as our team on the ground reports.