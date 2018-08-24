Cameroon : Agriculture contributed 76.38% to GDP in 2017

Business in Cameroon | The Cameroonian ministry of agriculture (Minader) is pleased to announce that in 2017, the agricultural sector alone provided 76.38% of GDP, up from the 68% a year earlier.

The feat was achieved thanks to efforts pulled to boost production in high value added sub-sectors, through increased mechanization and equipment. Key beneficiary sub-sectors include cocoa, coffee, cotton, rubber, rice, banana, manioc, etc. Cocoa production which grew by 9% in 2016, is expected to surge by 18% this year, while banana output should grow 5%, from 1% in 2016.

Let’s mention that under this move, producers benefited from higher quality seeds and plant material. Also, the establishment of farms across the country helped increase the areas cultivated, increasing production.