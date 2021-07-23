Cameroon aims to boost tourism during AFCON

Share Facebook

CGTN Africa | Cameroonian Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute met with senior government officials on Thursday to strategize on how to boost the country’s tourism potential, which has been badly affected by COVID-19 pandemic, during the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) scheduled for next year.

Cameroon’s tourism potential will be given huge exposure to the world through AFCON, which will increase the popularity of the central African nation as a tourism destination, Ngute said during the National Tourism Board meeting in the capital, Yaounde.

Cameroon will rehabilitate and renovate hotels, improve health service, beautify its towns and cities, install new signposts and project its touristic destinations via traditional news media and social media, Bello Bouba Maigari, Minister of Tourism and Leisure told reporters at the close of the meeting.

“This is a very important event that will be communicated not only in the country but in Africa and the world over. Our strategy is to sell our country in the best possible way in order to attract more tourists during and after the competition,” Maigari said.

The world will have a unique opportunity to experience Cameroon’s beauty, culture, environment, modern and distinctive made-in-Cameroon products through creative communication, officials said.

The biennial competition is scheduled to take place in Cameroon from January 9 to February 6 next year.