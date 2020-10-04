Cameroon: ‘Ambazonia’, a thousand day conflict [+vidéo]

October 4, 2020 Leave a comment

FRANCE 24 | In the two English-speaking regions of southern Cameroon, the country’s regular army has been fighting secessionist armed groups in an asymmetric war for the past three years.

In October 2017, English-speaking separatists declared a breakaway state known as “Ambazonia”. The armed insurgency has turned into a guerrilla war, killing thousands of people, displacing nearly 700,000 more and leaving millions of civilians trapped. FRANCE 24 brings you a rare glimpse of one of Africa’s forgotten humanitarian tragedies.

Check Also

Cameroon announces resumption of sporting activities amid COVID-19

YAOUNDE, Oct. 1 Xinhua | Cameroon’s Minister of Sports and Physical Education Narcisse Mouelle Kombi …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Designed by balla
© Copyright 2020, CameroonOnline.ORG All Rights Reserved
ipsum non ut libero ut odio eleifend