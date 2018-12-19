Cameroon and Equatorial Guinea to have bridge link

APAnews | Cameroon and Equatorial Guinea will soon be linked by a bridge, with the construction of a bridge over the Ntem River (in the south of the country), according to a study seen by APA on Tuesday.

Dubbed the transnational Kribi-Campo (Cameroon)-Bata (Equatorial Guinea) bridge, it will link southern Cameroon to northern Equatorial Guinea.

According to the study, the construction of this 800-metre bridge will “strengthen and increase the movement of people and goods between the two states; facilitate and promote trade; and, finally ensure the safe crossing of the river.”



To give new impetus to this project, which should boost trade between the two countries and boost integration within the Central African Economic and Monetary Community (CEMAC), the parties have agreed to meet on February 1, 2019 in Douala, Cameroon’s economic metropolis.

The location and type of bridge will be chosen on the basis of the results of the preliminary design study and the proposals of the Joint Technical Committee for Project Monitoring.

Apart from the two countries concerned, the African Development Bank (AfDB) has announced a 2 billion CFA francs grant for the construction of the bridge over the Ntem River.