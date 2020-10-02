Cameroon announces resumption of sporting activities amid COVID-19

Share Facebook

YAOUNDE, Oct. 1 Xinhua | Cameroon’s Minister of Sports and Physical Education Narcisse Mouelle Kombi on Thursday announced the resumption of all sporting and physical activities in the country after several months of COVID-19 disruptions.

The activities must take place in strict respect of health and anti-COVID measures prescribed by the government, Kombi said in a statement.

“For now and until further notice, the number of participants for each sporting event must not exceed 200,” Kombi said.

All sporting activities in the country were halted in March when the government banned all gatherings in the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The restart of sporting activities will now permit the country intensify training as it prepares to host 2022 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and the 2021 African Nations Championship (CHAN), officials said. Enditem