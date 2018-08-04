Home / English / Cameroon appoint Clarence Seedorf, Patrick Kluivert as national team coaches
Clarence Seedorf

Cameroon appoint Clarence Seedorf, Patrick Kluivert as national team coaches

August 4, 2018 6 Comments

GOAL | The Dutch legends have been saddled with the responsibility of managing the Indomitable Lions

Cameroon have appointed Clarence Seedorf as their national team coach.

The west African country turned to the former Deportivo La Coruna and AC Milan manager after a deal for Sven-Goran Eriksson did not go through.

The Cameroonian FA confirmed talks with Eriksson who has also been linked with Iraqi in Yaounde earlier this week but the former Netherlands international will succeed Hugo Broos who was sacked last year after the country missed out on the 2018 World Cup.

Seedorf managed Deportivo last season but could not help them from relegating from to the second tier of the Spanish league.

The former AC Milan midfielder will be assisted at the helm by former PSG sporting director Patrick Kluivert.

Kluivert who turned out for Ajax, Milan, Barcelona among others during his playing career has previously been assistant managers at NEC Nijmegen, AZ Alkmaar and Netherlands.

The duo have less than a year to work before Cameroon host the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations scheduled for June next year.

6 comments

  1. Senator
    August 4, 2018 at 17:59

    We will give them guns to fight for Ambazonia. They are already aware of their roles. Welcome comrades

    Reply
  2. sameboy
    August 4, 2018 at 19:47

    Their salary???

    Reply
  3. Zam-Zam
    August 4, 2018 at 20:06

    Ni Bah Acho,

    what says you?

    I know you’re highly concentrated on paper tree research…

    Reply

