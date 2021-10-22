Cameroon army says kills 7 separatist fighters in restive Anglophone region

YAOUNDE, Oct. 22 (Xinhua) — Cameroonian security forces repelled a separatist attack in the war-torn English-speaking region of Northwest on Thursday, killing seven militants and injuring dozens of others, the military has said.

One soldier was injured in the encounter in Shuk, a village in the region, and significant quantities of weapons were recovered by government forces, the army said in a statement Thursday night.

It said dozens of separatist rebels, armed with guns and heavy weapons, ambushed and attacked a military convoy.

The insurgency by separatists in the central African nation broke out in 2017, after separatist leaders declared “independence” of the two Anglophone regions of Northwest and Southwest. Enditem

