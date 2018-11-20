Cameroon army, secessionists complicit in violence on civilians – UN

africanews | The United Nations human rights wing has expressed worry over the security situation in Cameroon’s restive Anglophone regions from where it says it continues to receive daily reports of violence on the part of state security forces and secessionist elements.
Ravina Shamdasani, spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner on Human Rights, said in a statement on Tuesday: “We are deeply concerned about the worsening violence in the Southwest and Northwest regions of Cameroon, as we continue to receive reports of abductions and killings by armed groups, as well as extrajudicial killings by State armed forces.
“We urge all sides to refrain from acts of violence that have, for more than a year now, left the population in these regions living in fear, unable to access their basic human rights.”
She detailed instances of abduction especially from the Bamenda secondary school plus the most recent incident in the south-west region where eight students and an official are reported to have been abducted.
“They were all subsequently released, after some parents paid ransoms and the Catholic Diocese of Kumba intervened,” the spokesperson added.
Cameroon army’s complicity, effects of crisis
Also in recent months, Cameroonian armed forces have allegedly carried out a number of extrajudicial executions in the Northwest and Southwest regions.
On 20 October, in the village of Rom, in the Northwest town of Nwa, security forces reportedly killed four villagers during a confrontation with armed secessionist groups, while on 24 September, two men suspected of being secessionist fighters were reportedly killed on the spot. There have been numerous such reports in the preceding months.
What began as protests in October 2016 in the Northwest and Southwest regions against structural discrimination escalated into violence in 2017, and the situation has worsened considerably since then.
The violence has led to massive internal displacement – at least 436,000 people are believed to be internally displaced, while more than 30,000 have fled to Nigeria since September last year.
UN condemnation, call for probe and dialogue
We strongly condemn the human rights violations and abuses that have plagued the people in the Northwest and Southwest regions of Cameroon. We call on armed secessionists groups to refrain from the use of violence.
We urge the Government to respect and protect the rights of all, to address the long-standing grievances of the communities in these regions, including through dialogue, to promptly investigate all cases of violations reportedly involving its security and defence forces, and to hold perpetrators responsible.
We also reiterate our readiness to work with the Government of Cameroon, including through an assessment mission to the Northwest and Southwest regions of the country that will enable us to be able to look into the human rights situation first-hand and engage with the Government accordingly on ways to address it.
#Cameroon: @UNHumanRights Office “strongly condemns human rights violations and abuses that have plagued the people in the north-west and south-west regions” of the country. Watch spox Ravina Shamdasani brief the press today ?? pic.twitter.com/M98z3G2kpZ
— UN Geneva (@UNGeneva) November 20, 2018
Asymmetrical warfare is UNWINNABLE.
The war will, therefore, continue until the so-called “one and indivisible” LRC emerges by 2035
Ravina shamdasani tell Terrorists to lay their weapons down or face the army the latter is still acting with extreme restraint cause these youths are cameroonians and mislead by lazy drunkards hidden in the US, EUROPE and ASIA…
That UN attempt to equate ambazozos to the GOC is doomed.
There is no war in Cameroon.
Kamerun is dealing with banditry and the duty of any government is to combat bandits and bring them to justice.
my Brother, I dont know in which planet you live in..
I dont know if you are a cameroonian and really understand what is happening in that country you call yours..
To claim the country is noit having a civil war that is lasting over 2 years or more shows you are not honest to your people and your country..
When Teachers and lawyers went to the streets, we had a demonstration for equal rights and justice..When they were beaten and humiliated, the people realized the government was not willing to listen to their problems..Then a new era of the revolution started..Today we are in a war that have killed many and displaced many people..
Please dont pretend to call it so small ..The military has not been able to bring peace for over 2 years now..Lets be honest please and dont pretend here…
This is more like a report one would expect from Amnesty International and not from an intergovernmental organisation like the UN!
What would the UN expect from the government of Cameroon? Would the UN expect the government of Cameroon to say it’s acceptable for some delusional criminals and vandals to hijack the peace of the state? Of course that will never happen! The UN is aware that the territory of Cameroon has been violated by an extra-legal entity and therefore, it does not suffice to speak of ‘readiness to work with the government of Cameroon’.
By the way, the UN has created a problem that it will NEVER be able to solve. When in 1952 Ruben Um Nyobe pleaded for the REUNIFICATION of Cameroon, his methodical case was dismissed. Today, the Africans must find their own solution.
The UN, is guilty and pretending. Just saying this, so it can be said that the body
has not left out the case of Cameroon.
Ambazonians have not done enough, to defend ourselves. That, is why the UN,
is playing games.
Are there any historic documents about your so-called Ambazombie nation at the UN? That is yet another extraordinary problem you fellows have created for yourselves… and you are supposed to have knowledgeable folks like Professor Anyangwe, Boh Herbert and all those delusional doctorates!!!
It is just unbelievable, my friend… it is unbelievable that folks like Anyangwe know the outcome and yet, they are letting inexperienced adventurers like Eric Tataw, Sako, Akuro Mba, Chris Anu, Ayaba Cho, Akwanga, Nso Foncha and other criminals to continue sending poor children back home to their untimely demise!