Cameroon: At least two dead as church collapses under heavy rain

Independent Catholic News | At least two people died on Wednesday evening, when the church of Sainte Marceline de Minkan in Odza, a suburb of the capital of Cameroon, Yaoundé, collapsed under heavy rain. People had gathered in the church to pray the Rosary.

According to Fr Félix Désiré Amougou, spokesman for the Archdiocese of Yaoundé, the provisional toll of the tragedy is two dead, four injured, and one missing.

According to the parish priest of Minkan, Abbot Ndoumve, firemen arrived immediately and have been working since the night of October 17 to remove the rubble and continue the search for bodies and any survivors.