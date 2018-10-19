Cameroon: At least two dead as church collapses under heavy rain

Independent Catholic News | At least two people died on Wednesday evening, when the church of Sainte Marceline de Minkan in Odza, a suburb of the capital of Cameroon, Yaoundé, collapsed under heavy rain. People had gathered in the church to pray the Rosary.
According to Fr Félix Désiré Amougou, spokesman for the Archdiocese of Yaoundé, the provisional toll of the tragedy is two dead, four injured, and one missing.
According to the parish priest of Minkan, Abbot Ndoumve, firemen arrived immediately and have been working since the night of October 17 to remove the rubble and continue the search for bodies and any survivors.
Was it caused by a typhoon, a monsoon, a tsunami? How many nearby houses were similarly affected?
Was it an accident? Was it sabotage? Will the victims turn to an insurance company for indemnity payment? Or will the head of state do the favors as usual(Nsam, Edea, Eseka,Lake Nyos)?
Fortunately the “Cour Constitutionel” is hard at work to give the nation a befitting answer to these and other thorny questions.
Ask TB Joshua, he knows everything about collapsing buildings. He even goes free when 100 people are killed because of him being greedy.
I saw some ambazonias did that