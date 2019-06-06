Cameroon at the 2019 Women’s World Cup: Schedule, fixtures, TV and live stream (U.S.)

CBS Sports | The Cameroon women’s national team will play in its second World Cup ever in France this summer, looking to build off a fine first showing four years ago where the team made it to the knockout stage. This time around, the team looks to once again represent African and make it out of the group stage, where anything can happen. Behind a strong, quick attack, Cameroon hopes 2019 is even more special than 2015.

For the tournament’s full schedule, standings and more click here.

Here’s the roster, the team’s history at the World Cup and more.

Roster

Goalkeepers: Annette Ngo Ndom (Amazone FAP), Isabelle Mambingo (Sunshine Queens), Marthe Ongmahan (AWA Yaoundé)

Defenders: Christine Manie (Nancy), Yvonne Leuko (Strasbourg), Augustine Ejangue (Arna-Bjørnar), Estelle Johnson (Sky Blue FC), Aurelle Awona (Dijon), Claudine Meffometou (Guingamp), Ysis Sonkeng (Amazone FAP)

Midfielders: Raissa Feudjio (Granadilla), Jeannette Yango (Saint-Malo), Charlène Menene (Louves Miniproff), Ninon Abena (Louves Miniproff), Marlyse Ngo Ndoumbouk (Nancy), Genevieve Ngo Mbeleck (Amazone FAP)

Forwards: Ajara Nchout (Vålerenga), Gabrielle Aboudi Onguéné (CSKA Moscow), Madeleine Ngono Mani (Ambilly), Gaëlle Enganamouit (no club affiliation), Henriette Akaba (Be?ikta?), Alexanda Takounda (Eclair), Michaela Abam (Paris FC)

Competition history

World Cup appearances: Two

Best finish: Round of 16 (2015)

Last World Cup: 2015

Matches

Monday, June 10

Canada vs. Cameroon, 3 p.m. ET, FS1

Saturday, June 15

Netherlands vs. Cameroon, 9 a.m. ET, FS1

Thursday, June 20

Cameroon vs. New Zealand, Noon ET, FS1

What to know

New coach Alain Djeumfa has been clear that his team’s goal is to get out of the group stage. The team struggled at the Africa Cup of Nations and is looking to rebuild momentum. If they advance, it will be up to Gaelle Enganamouit to show up and create. The forward is powerful and clinical, and made a name for herself on the international stage four years ago with a hat trick against Ecuador at the 2015 World Cup. She’s suffered serious injuries over the last couple years but did well in 2018 with Avaldsnes in Norway to carry some positive play into this year.