Cameroon beats Germany 3-0 at the 2022 CISM World Women’s Football Championship | +video

The 13th Conseil International du Sport Militaire (CISM) World Women’s Football Championship hosted by Fairchild Air Force Base and the United States Delegation in Spokane, Washington. Ten nations from Belgium, Cameroon, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Mali, Netherlands, South Korea, and the United States will compete from 9-24 July for the gold.
