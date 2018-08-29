Cameroon bishops call for transparent election

APAnews | The bishops under the National Episcopal Conference of Cameroon (CENC) have called for the organization of free and transparent elections which is slated for 7 October.

In a letter to “Catholic Christians and all people of good will” seen by APA, the bishops expressed the hope that the election will be an opportunity for all Cameroonians to “express themselves freely” by choosing the candidate able to provide just and sustainable solutions to their expectations.

The bishops pointed out that their position will be read out during next Sunday’s church services, and appealed for “the sense of responsibility of Cameroonians” so that their choice is guided solely by their conscience.

The bishops in other words, advised that citizens should not vote based on ethnic, linguistic, religious or cultural grounds.

Addressing presidential hopefuls, the clerics insisted on the preservation of Cameroon’s territorial integrity and its indivisibility, the aim being to live in peace with all citizens contributing to the development of the country.

For the prelates, good governance is the only way to avoid bankruptcy in Cameroon, which is why in their opinion leaders must prioritize a better distribution of resources, so that all citizens can enjoy the national heritage.

Nine candidates have expressed an interest in October’s presidential poll including incumbent Paul Biya in power for thirty-five years.

The election will be held against the backdrop of a socio-political tensions marked by a secessionist conflict in Cameroon’s English-speaking regions of the North-West and South-West.

Both regions represent 20 percent of the total population of the country estimated at nearly twenty-five million people.