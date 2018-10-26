Cameroon bishops say election results ‘decided before voting took place’

CRUX | YAOUNDÉ, Cameroon – Catholic bishops in Cameroon have disputed the results of the Oct. 7 presidential election in the country.
The official results were released on Oct. 22 and declared incumbent Paul Biya the winner with 71 percent of the vote, with his main challenger, Maurice Kamto, only receiving 14 percent.
Biya’s ruling Cameroon People’s Democratic Movement (CPDM) party has been accused of massive electoral fraud to keep the 85-year-old leader in office for another seven years. Biya is Africa’s longest serving president, having entered office in 1982.
In the latest election, he was challenged by seven other candidates.
In an Oct. 23 press conference, the president of Cameroon’s bishops’ conference, Archbishop Samuel Kleda, said serious questions needed to be asked with regard to the outcome of the ballot.
“This election led me to ask questions,” the archbishop told journalists in Douala.
He noted the large turnout for the president in the Far North Region of the country as being particularly suspicious.
The region is home to the worst poverty levels in Cameroon, with 74 percent of the people living below the poverty line compared with 37.5 percent nationally, according to the International Crisis Group.
“I don’t see up to 89 percent of people going through such suffering voting for the same person who has been there, doing nothing about the hardship of the people…the far north is one of the poorest and most undeveloped regions in Cameroon…I am seriously puzzled by those figures,” Kleda said.
“This means that all the problems we were looking to resolve before the election will not be resolved.” he added.
The archbishop also questioned the declared victory of Biya in the troubled North West and South West regions.
These are the Anglophone areas of Cameroon and have been engulfed in violent clashes dating back to October 2016.
Teachers’ and lawyers’ strikes over perceived attempts by the francophone-dominated administration to destroy the Anglo-Saxon-educational and legal systems practiced in Anglophone Cameroon mutated into political demands for independence by the Anglophone minority.
Kleda noted that the fighting in the two regions had displaced large numbers of people who couldn’t therefore vote.
“At a time when it was impossible to campaign in the two regions, where are all these figures coming from?” Kleda asked.
Kamto, who claims the election was stolen, has called for the annulment of the results in seven of Cameroon’s ten regions, citing cases of massive fraud.
Another opposition candidate, Joshua Osih, has called for the annulment of the entire poll, because “no election took place in the North West and South West Regions.”
“If I am declared winner of this election, I will decline to be sworn in because I cannot be president of only one part of Cameroon,” Osih told the country’s Constitutional Court.
Kleda complained about what he called the “hasty ruling of the Constitutional Council” in declaring the official results.
“I think all the candidates, Kamto, Cabral and Osih had a strong case and proofs to show there were irregularities, especially the petition of the SDF [the main opposition party] on the North West and South West Regions where few people voted…They had to listen to them… Cameroon is a country with the rule of law, the council kept rejecting all the petitions based on technicalities which was not normal,” the archbishop said.
Kleda then dismissed the results as prefabricated saying it was a trend in the region.
“One has the impression that in the Central African sub region, election results are decided before voting takes place,” he said.
The Emeritus Archbishop of Douala, Cardinal Christian Tumi, a virulent critic of Biya, surprisingly took a more conciliatory tone.
“I would say only one thing: let’s take everything as God’s will, because no one wields power on earth which doesn’t come from God. Those who govern us will render account of how they governed us to God. So, let’s not create problems for them. Let’s accept (the results) and wait for another occasion to choose another person,” the cardinal said.
The bishops are considered by many to be a key to peace in the country, which is 40 percent Catholic.
In May, the Brussels-based International Crisis Group issued a report on Cameroon saying other than the Catholic clergy, “there are few prospective peacemakers.”
“If no one fills that role, the separatist sentiment already voiced by many Anglophones will continue to grow, fueling further violence and exacerbating the ongoing insurgency in the Anglophone regions,” the report said, before noting the 2018 elections could be “a flashpoint.”
It’s shameful for the banana republic,”a country of laws ” nothing good comes from CameroUn. Why congratulate a diaper wearing leader with his leaking pipes? La republic is a disaster
The Archbishop is 100% right.
The results of elections are prefabricated in Etoudi palace, simply transmitted through kangaroo CPDM ELECAM to the kangaroo CPDM Constitutional Council for validation.
**** TITBITS ****
1. Cameroun: Boko Haram enlève 8 femmes et un bébé dans la région de l’Extrême-Nord
Dictator Biya has relocated all BIR to SC. Boko Haram now has safe passage to commit havoc in the Far North.
2. Cameroun: L’Etat lance un nouvel emprunt obligataire de 150 milliards FCFA à la bourse de Douala pour financer prioritairement les infrastructures de la CAN 2019
The borrowing appetite of Dictator Biya is insatiable
3. Cameroun – Crise anglophone: Un professeur d’université assassiné à Bamenda (Nord-Ouest)
LRC terrorists have murdered in cold-blood Prof. Paul Mbufong. This crime will only increase the momentum of the resistance
BYE BYE LRC, NDIAN OIL HERE COME !!!
4. Cameroun: Plus de 272 millions de FCFA pour la construction de la résidence du président du Conseil constitutionnel
Another example of Dictator Biya’s policy of Quid pro quo ( You scratch my back, I scratch your back ).
It is sad that citizens of LRC do not have the balls to defend their votes. No wonder, they were BEGGING Southern Cameroonians to join them in order to chase Dictator Biya away from Etoudi. They know that Southern Cameroonians are not afraid to spill blood in order to bring changes to the country.
The blood of Southern Cameroonians was spilt to give the citizens of LRC:
1. Multipartyism
2. the BAC board
3. many state universities
4. the Commission on bilingualism
5. etc
Southern Cameroonians will NEVER AGAIN spill blood in order to help the citizens of LRC.
With all this fake results, the people in East Cameroon, the so call francophones are just quiet and ok with it..
When people are not satisfied with the government, they tell them to go and vote..
When they go and vote, their voices are still not heard..
What should they do..
And when southeren Cameroonians stand up against this corrupt and barbaric gangsters you call them terrorist?
When they stand up to make cameroon a better place for you all and your kids, you call them funny names?..
The despot is there for 35 years, killing your economy, plundering all you Ave for him, his family and relatives and you cant stand up?..
What is wrong with this frogs?..
Have they been raised in slavery that they dont even know when enough is enough?
When do you want to revolt, if not now..
The bread and sardines masses brainwashed into Bamileke phobia are unable to see the mafia taking place in Cameroon.
The most backward and primitive area of the African continent is in the regions of Central African Republic, Congo Brazzaville, Tchad, Cameroon, Gabon, Equatorial Guinea etc one party electoral dictatorships.
Of course these leaders are usually congratulated by foreigners who need their dictatorship power to extract natural resources from their land.
This results were all over social media in September 2018 and the same results were validated by a constitutional council whose president is now being given a house with state funds worth $600,000 dollars.
Who is fooling who?
Why should Anglophones Cameroonians accept this mafia when we had better from 1922 to 1961?
@Cameroon Bishops masses have urged the opposition to unite to defeat the corrupt regime but they refused because of their selfishness Cameroonians warned the opposition there will be no strike once the results are out as they decided not to unite …
Playing a broken record for too long is the easy way to get to the hospital and to the psychiatric ward! This music of a “United Opposition” has been intoned since John Fru Ndi’s days in 1992, right up to Maurice Kamto’s today. Its proponents hardly go the extra mile of advocating also the formation of a United Opposition ELECAM or a United Opposition Constitutional Council. Why stop at a united Opposition Party? as if the contest ends there?
shut up pedophile terrorists