Cameroon: Biya’s adviser forms new movement

APAnews | Christian Penda Ekoka, an economic adviser to Cameroonian President Paul Biya has revolted against his boss and announced the launching of a new movement aimed at righting the wrongs of the past.

The movement which Ekoka calls AGIR (which means act) was formed with a view to rooting out “an evil whose origin is deeply political.”

Describing himself as “a bearer, with young people, of a project, a vision, a movement that will seek to change the mindsets, build capacity and influence the political spectrum so that a reformed state where democracy, justice, the rule of law and prosperity will prevail for the benefit of all,” he declared in a short statement.

Stopping short of specifying whether his movement was a political party or a union, but pointed to his 40 years of involvement in many projects leading to proposals for major reforms, Mr. Ekoka highlighted his strong experience in international consultations.

He recalled serving in many countries and spearheading several research projects for the prosperity of nations.