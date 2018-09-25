Cameroon call up Dimitri Oberlin, Christian Bassogog returns

ESPN | Dimitri Oberlin has been handed a maiden Cameroon call-up by Indomitable Lions coach Clarence Seedorf ahead of the national team’s international fixture with Malawi next month.

FC Basel forward Oberlin was born in Yaounde but has represented Switzerland at every level from U-15 to the senior side.

He made his full Switzerland debut against Greece in an international friendly in March 2018, but having yet to feature in a competitive fixture, is still eligible to represent the Indomitable Lions.

Christian Bassogog also returns to the fold after being overlooked by Seedorf for his maiden Cameroon squad for the 1-1 draw in Comoros earlier this month.

The Africa Cup of Nations 2017 Player of the Tournament was initially a victim of the Dutch coach’s policy for overlooking players plying their trade in “China or Asia”.

“Good young players don’t compete in China or in Asia,” Seedorf said, as per BBC Sport.

“Players must understand that if they go after more lucrative contracts, then they forfeit their chances of playing in the national team.”

Captain Benjamin Moukandjo, who plays for Beijing Renhe, responded to his snub for the Comoros game by announcing his retirement from international duty on Saturday.

However, the 42-year-old coach appears to have reneged on his previous conviction by reintroducing Bassogog into the fold.

Elsewhere, there’s no place for OGC Nice’s Adrien Tameze, who was handed a first call-up by Seedorf last month, but declined the invitation.

By contrast, Clinton N’Jie and Jean Armel Kana-Biyick have been included by Seedorf, while France international Paul Georges Ntep retains his spot in the squad despite not making his debut against the Comoros.

Full Cameroon squad vs. Malawi

Goalkeepers

Fabrice Ondoa, Andre Onana, Idriss Carlos Kameni

Defenders

Fai Collins, Ngandeu Ngadjui, Oyongo Bitolo, Yaya Banana, Jerome Onguene, Gaetan Bong, Jean Armel Kana Biyick, Felix Eboa Eboa

Midfielders

Zambo Anguissa, Georges Mandjeck, Pierre Kunde Malong, Pierre Ramses Akono

Forwards

Vincent Aboubakar, Stéphane Bahoken, Eric-Maxim Choupo Moting, Karl Toko Ekambi, Paul Georges Ntep, Dimitri Oberlin, Clinto Njie, Christian Bassogog