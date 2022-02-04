Cameroon captain Aboubakar slammed by fans after losing to ‘not impressive Salah’

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

GOAL | The Indomitable Lions forward had stated the Pharaohs skipper does not impress him much but ended up on the losing side

Fans have taken to their social media accounts to mock Cameroon captain Vincent Aboubakar over his sentiments about his counterpart from Egypt, Mohamed Salah in the wake of Thursday’s result in the Africa Cup of Nations semi-final

Prior to Thursday’s meeting, the Indomitable Lions skipper had stated he was not impressed by the Liverpool star.

However, Salah later replied to him by helping the Pharaohs get past Cameroon at the Paul Biya Stadium in Yaounde.

Neither team could score in regulation or extra time and in the penalty shootout that followed, Egypt claimed a 3-1 win to set a date with Senegal in Sunday’s final while Cameroon will play Burkina Faso in the third-place playoff on Saturday.

The majority of the fans did not spare Aboubakar from criticism for his sentiments regarding Salah and we have compiled a list with the best of them.

Vincent Aboubakar: Salah doesn’t really impress me Egyptian Goalkeeper: Hold my beer pic.twitter.com/meiOHg1nqS — Aliyu Billions (@aliyubillions) February 4, 2022

Funny how Vincent Aboubakar has triggered the entire Liverpool fanbase ? — Dalo (@Utd_Dalo) February 4, 2022

Hope you enjoyed your few hours of fame Vincent Aboubakar, not impressed by Salah but he made you relevant for 24 hours. Now crawl back into that hole — KINGSLEY™®? (@_kingzley_) February 4, 2022

Mo Salah looking at Vincent Aboubakar’s Comments! pic.twitter.com/cmnBiuHQpZ — Kampi Waree (@amo_muigei) February 4, 2022

Get this: Vincent Aboubakar saidl, “Mohamed Salah doesn’t impress me much.” Not long after he made the statement, Egypt knocked Cameroon out of AFCON ? pic.twitter.com/lwEPh8rtDb — Get this (@Getthisfact) February 4, 2022

MORE