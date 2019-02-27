Cameroon Civil Aviation Authority plans to use sniffer dogs at airports

Business in Cameroon | Cameroon’s civil aviation authority (CCAA) announces it is in the process to reinforce security at the country’s airports. Under the move, it will acquire twelve purebred dogs (Malinois, Belgian and German shepherds), to help detect explosives and narcotics.

With their (dogs) presence at airports, CCAA will be able to further refine methods of controlling and detecting drugs or prohibited explosives in packages and bags carried by travelers, we learnt.

CCAA points out that this operation fosters the creation of dog units in the country’s various international airports. The 12 soon-to-be-acquired dogs will be operational as of May 2019. Targeted airports include Douala, Nsimalen-Yaoundé, Garoua.

Let’s note that the new measure is expected to support the customs administration which has many times detected drugs at the airport. For example a Virgin Mary statue used to hide drugs was identified August 27, 2018, at the Douala airport