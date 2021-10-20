Cameroon coach Conceicao delighted with Zambo Aguissa’s form at Napoli

Tribal Football | Cameroon coach Toni Conceicao is delighted with Andre Zambo Aguissa’s form at Napoli.

Zambo Aguissa is on-loan at Napoli from Fulham.

“I’m thrilled with what he’s doing, he’s just arrived, but he immediately became very important,” the Portuguese coach said.

“He’s also improving his physical condition. He told me that he feels very good and that he adapts every day a little more.

“However, in football, everything can change from one moment to another, so you need consistency and hard work.”

