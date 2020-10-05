Cameroon collected XAF3.77 bln of tollbooth revenues in H1-2020

Business in Cameroon | Cameroon generated XAF3.77 billion from tollbooth fees in H1-2020. According to the Ministry of Finance (Minfi), this represents an implementation rate of 46.4% compared to targets.

The ministry explains that this low implementation rate has been persisting for years now. Indeed, it indicates, over the past five years, though the revenues generated from tollbooth fees have been rising (from XAF5.8 billion in 2018 to XAF6.4 billion in 2019 out of the XAF8 billion expected), it is below the targets set in the finance law.

According to the Minfi, this low implementation rate is due to many factors including the non-authenticity of some tickets at weighing stations, the lack of control mechanisms in the collection and repayment of tollbooth revenues, and the strong involvement of administrative authorities in the collection and repayment process.

The ministry believes that the implementation rate will increase with the reinforcement of control and securitization measures. Therefore, it suggests the intensification of control missions to boost the performances at the tollbooths and weighing stations.

