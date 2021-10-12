Cameroon complete Mozambique double [+video]

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

SuperSport | Cameroon edged out Mozambique 1-0 in the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualification Group D match at the Stade Ibn Batouta in Morocco on Monday afternoon.

The victory took the Indomitable Lions to the top of group standings, while the Mambas remained fourth on the table with their hopes of qualifying for next year’s finals having ended.

The Mambas were looking to avenge Friday’s 3-1 defeat to the Indomitable Lions in Douala, Cameroon and also register their first victory in Group D in the process.

However, Mozambique were frustrated by the visitors’ tight defence and the score was 0-0 during the half-time break with Cameroon having also failed to seriously test goalkeeper Ernan.

2017 Africa Cup of Nations Player of the Tournament Christian Bassogog was among the players, who were introduced by Cameroon coach Toni Conceiçao prior to the start of the second-half.

Ernan was called into action just after the hour-mark and the Mozambique keeper made a good save from James Lea Siliki’s curling shot as the visitors pushed for the opening goal.

However, Ernan was beaten in the 68th minute when Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui hit the back of the net with a header from a corner-kick to hand Cameroon a 1-0 lead.

Mozambique coach Horacio Gonçalves reacted by introducing attackers Lau King, Estevao Novela, Melque, and Vitinho with the hosts looking to snatch an equalizing goal.

However, Cameroon held on to their slender lead, and ultimately, they emerged 1-0 winners as they completed a double over Mozambique.

Mozambique 0

Cameroon 1 (Ngadeu-Ngadjui 68′)

Mozambique: Ernan, Reinildo, Malembana (Lau King 74′), Bonera, Fidel, Martinho, Luis Miquissone (Melque 84′), Kambala, Geny, Shaquille (Novela 84′), Dayo (Vitinho 74′).

Cameroon: Epassy, Moukoudi, Ngadeu-Ngadjui, Tolo, Anguissa, Hongla (Bassogog 46′), Fai, Ngamaleu (Koude 79′), Choupo-Moting (Neyou 46′), Toko Ekambi (Siliki 46′), Aboubakar (Bahoken 56′).