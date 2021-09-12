Cameroon condemns rising attacks on police officers

xinhua | Cameroon’s Minister of Territorial Administration Paul Atanga Nji has condemned a wave of violent attacks on police officers by civilians in the central African nation.
“Insulting or assaulting a police officer on duty or refusing to obey instructions is unacceptable,” Nji told a press conference in the capital, Yaounde on Friday.
His remarks came after videos of civilians brawling with police officers because of misunderstanding at police check points and other places in various parts of the country went viral.
The minister said the police are the backbone of the force safeguarding public security and rule of law.
“Irresponsible” citizens who disrespect or attack security officers shall be sanctioned as provided for by the law, Nji said, adding that the punishment ranges from one year imprisonment to death sentence depending on the offence. Enditem
The tone of a criminal, dictator and irresponsible administrator. Law enforcers in Cameroon steal from the people with impunity and nothing has ever been don about it. People are locked up rampantly, & without an offence, simply because a policeman feels that they should be. An astute politician while making the rightful comment that it is very important that civilians respect law enforcers, should be intelligent enough to delineate the fact that civilians have the right to defend themselves from being abused by corrupt law enforcers. These officers have the first responsibility to act responsibly towards civilians. Otherwise you are handing over absolute power to law enforcers, which in turn promotes endemic corruption. Keep shooting yourself in the foot, God sent Minister Atanga Nji.