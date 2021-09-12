Cameroon condemns rising attacks on police officers

September 12, 2021 1 Comment

xinhua | Cameroon’s Minister of Territorial Administration Paul Atanga Nji has condemned a wave of violent attacks on police officers by civilians in the central African nation.

“Insulting or assaulting a police officer on duty or refusing to obey instructions is unacceptable,” Nji told a press conference in the capital, Yaounde on Friday.

His remarks came after videos of civilians brawling with police officers because of misunderstanding at police check points and other places in various parts of the country went viral.

The minister said the police are the backbone of the force safeguarding public security and rule of law.

“Irresponsible” citizens who disrespect or attack security officers shall be sanctioned as provided for by the law, Nji said, adding that the punishment ranges from one year imprisonment to death sentence depending on the offence. Enditem

Related

Check Also

Cameroun: un exorciste suspendu pour avoir accusé de sorcellerie et violenté un octogénaire

La Croix | Mgr Jean Marie Ndi Okal, évêque de Mbalmayo, dans le centre du …

One comment

  1. eyallow
    September 12, 2021 at 11:05

    The tone of a criminal, dictator and irresponsible administrator. Law enforcers in Cameroon steal from the people with impunity and nothing has ever been don about it. People are locked up rampantly, & without an offence, simply because a policeman feels that they should be. An astute politician while making the rightful comment that it is very important that civilians respect law enforcers, should be intelligent enough to delineate the fact that civilians have the right to defend themselves from being abused by corrupt law enforcers. These officers have the first responsibility to act responsibly towards civilians. Otherwise you are handing over absolute power to law enforcers, which in turn promotes endemic corruption. Keep shooting yourself in the foot, God sent Minister Atanga Nji.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Designed by balla
© Copyright 2021, CameroonOnline.ORG All Rights Reserved