Cameroon conducts first kidney transplant operation successfully

XINHUA | Cameroon on Wednesday conducted successfully the first-ever kidney transplant operation on a 34-year-old man in the capital city of Yaounde, according to health officials at the Yaounde General Hospital where the operation was performed.

A substituted kidney for the patient Bertrand Balogu was donated by his brother Yves Balogu for the operation.

Vincent de Paul Ndjientcheu, director of state-run Yaounde General Hospital, told Xinhua by phone that the operation was successful since the kidneys are compatible.

This marked a milestone in the health sector of the Central African nation, officials said. Enditem

